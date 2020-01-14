General Election to take place next month

A General Election will take place on Saturday February 8th, it has been revealed.

People throughout Louth and across the country will go to the polls in a little over three-and-a-half weeks to determine the make up of the next Dáil.

Within Louth there will be at least one new TD elected with Sinn Féin’s Gerry Adams retiring from politics. Current sitting TDs Peter Fitzpatrick, Imelda Munster, Fergus O’Dowd and Declan Breathnach will all run again.

The full list of declared candidates in Louth/East Meath is as follows: