Generally dry weather in store for the week ahead

The week ahead will be generally dry but temperatures will remain on the cool side.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Temperatures – colder than expected

Rainfall – lower than average

Wind speeds – normal

Sunshine – slightly above average

Sunrise – 7.55am

Sunset – 6.30pm

“BACKGROUND – High pressure is never far away this week, so settled conditions in store. We hold on to the same cold airflow as in previous weeks, so it will be on the chilly side. An area of low pressure approaches from the west on Thursday night, but I think high pressure will keep it far enough away so it won’t affect us.

“MONDAY – Dull and cloudy this morning with a few light showers. This afternoon and evening will be dry in most areas, with a few sunny breaks developing. Moderate to fresh NW winds. Max 13°C.

“TUESDAY – A generally cloudy day with just a few sunny breaks. Most areas staying dry. Moderate to fresh northerly winds. Max 12°C.

“WEDNESDAY – A mix of clouds and sunny spells. A few showers about but most areas staying dry. Moderate NE winds. Max 13°C.

“THURSDAY – Dry with some decent sunshine. Moderate easterly winds. Max 12°C.

“FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – Dry but generally cloudy. Moderate easterly winds. Remaining on the cool side at 12°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Very early indications suggest more unsettled conditions as low pressure edges in from The Atlantic.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.