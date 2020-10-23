Gift and Art Gallery founder Briege McQuillan laid to rest

The funeral Mass took place earlier today of former local businesswoman Briege McQuillan.

Briege, née Fitzpatrick, from the Green Road, Dunmahon, Heynestown, Dundalk, was the founder of the Gift and Art Gallery in Clanbrassil Street.

She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday.

Paying tribute to Briege on their Facebook page yesterday, The Gift and Art Gallery said: “It’s with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of our dearly beloved mother and grandmother Briege McQuillan who passed away on Wednesday evening following her short illness with Motor Neurone disease at the age of 88.

“Many locals would remember Briege in 49 Park Street in Mother & Child where she became an established business woman selling children’s wear and maternity wear in the late 70’s early 80’s with her daughter Jacqueline.

“Briege always had a love for antiques, furniture and art and this started her journey to open the Gift & Art Gallery in the late 80’s, first in Park Street and then moving to Clanbrassil street in the early 90’s.

“Her business continued to grow due to the support of her loyal customers.

Even though Briege retired from the business in the late 90’s she continued to show a keen interest and gave guidance to her daughters Jacqueline and Eilish and also to her granddaughters Edel and Michelle.

“Briege will be sadly missed by her family, friends and many of her customers down through the years.

“Ar Dheis De go raibh a hanam dilis.”

Predeceased by her husband Kevin, Briege is survived by her children Jacqueline, Annette, David and Eilish siblings Theresa, Agnes, Anna, Tom and the late Bernard, Rose, Patrick and the late Kathleen, grandchildren Stephanie, Edel, Emma, Dominic, Michelle, Mark and Niamh, great grandchildren Grace, Halle and Aoife, sons in law Arthur Mc Parland, and John Brady, sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Sympathy to Briege’s family and friends. May she Rest In Peace.