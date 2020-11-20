Gino’s Diner nominated in three categories for National Takeaway Awards

Gino’s Diner in Dundalk has been shortlisted in three categories in the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards.

The Clanbrassil Street restaurant is up for Best Takeaway Chipper, Best Takeaway in Leinster and Best Takeaway in Ireland.

You can vote for your winner here with all who do so entered into a draw for a chance to win free takeaways for a whole year.

Gino’s at 88 Clanbrassil Street was previously named Best Takeaway in Leinster in 2017.