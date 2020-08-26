Giovagnoli confirmed as new Dundalk FC interim head coach

Dundalk FC have announced that Filippo Giovagnoli has been appointed as the club’s new interim head coach.

A former player in Italian Serie C, Giovagnoli has been the director of coaching at the Metropolitan Oval Academy in New York for the past six years.

During that time, the Metropolitan Oval’s Center of Excellence has produced a host of young players for its affiliate partner, New York City FC, along with a number of domestic and international academies.

Prior to that, Giovagnoli was a coach in his native Italy where he managed a number of clubs. He also spent time as U19 coach at Serie C outfit AS Gubbio 1910 and was the technical director of AC Milan’s camps in his homeland and throughout the USA.

The 49-year-old will be assisted by fellow Italian, Guiseppe Rossi. The pair, who hail from the same town of Apecchio, also worked together at the Metropolitan Oval Academy.

Giovagnoli and Rossi took charge of training at Oriel Park on Tuesday morning and speaking to dundalkfc.com afterwards, the new Lilywhites boss said he was looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“It’s my first experience at this level but if you know football and know what you are doing, which I believe I do, then for me it’s just a different challenge. I am confident we are going to do a good job.

“It’s a big challenge because I’m in a different country and a lot of people are sceptical but I am not afraid and when I become part of a club, it becomes my family, and if it becomes my family, I will fight really hard to do well.”

Dundalk FC chairman Bill Hulsizer said: “On behalf of the board of the directors, I’d like to welcome Filippo and Guiseppe to Ireland.

I apologise for the lack of a personal appearance but it took a pandemic and a quarantine to prevent a member of the board presenting them personally. C’mon The Town!”

Giovagnoli’s appointment comes following the sacking of Vinny Perth as manager last Thursday.

Last night first team coach John Gill also confirmed his departure from Oriel Park. In a Twitter message, Gill said: “Just want to say thanks to everyone who has sent messages to me , I’m really humbled sorry I can’t reply individually but really appreciate all the good wishes, take care and stay safe 🙏”