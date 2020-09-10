Glas Quartet bring live music to Clanbrassil Street

A new Louth classical supergroup is set to bring live music to Clanbrassil Street from today.

Glas Quartet is a new quartet of Louth musicians, who are determined to keep music live during the Covid -19 restrictions. Launching a takeover of the old Cumiskey’s Music Shop on Clanbrassil Street, locals can enjoy listening to classical music as they pass.

The quartet are rehearsing for an upcoming concert series in An Táin Arts Centre, beginning on October 30th and featuring Mozart’s much-loved Flute Quartet in D Major.

However, the quartet’s playlists are not solely classically based. Their repertoire includes covers of pop, rock and film music and their first album, “The Lockdown Sessions” lands in all online shops and streaming platforms next Monday, 14th September. Recorded and filmed in the stunning orangery of Tankardstown House, by Mark Cahill of Slane’s MPC Productions, “The Lockdown Sessions” features covers of popular favourites including Picture This’ “Take my Hand”, Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Year’s” from the Twilight Saga Motion Pictures, and much-loved traditional Irish songs such as “Grace”.

Glas Quartet features an all-star all-female line up of local talent – Flautist Vourneen Ryan, Violinist Ailbhe Kirkan, violist Annemarie McGahon and cellist Aoife Dennedy who have all studied and performed extensively abroad before making their way back home to Freelance in the Irish National Orchestras.

Director Ailbhe Kirkan says: “In March, our music world fell from under us, and after a few months of survival, we decided to channel all of our talents together and to grow something beautiful from such a scary and unsettling time.”

Annemarie McGahon, violist in the quartet says: “We love our open rehearsals on Clanbrassil Street. It’s a great way to reverberate positive vibes in the town and to bring hope and joy to our friends and neighbours in Dundalk”.

Glas Quartet will be rehearsing in the window of Cumiskey’s on Clanbrassil Street on Thursday 10th, 17th and 24th September from 9.30am to 12 noon and look forward to seeing you there.

Glas’ album, The Lockdown Sessions will be available to buy and stream on all online distributers including Spotify and Apple Music from Monday 14th September.

Glas are currently taking bookings for Weddings and Events. Contact Glas on glasquartet@gmail.com or via their website www.glasquartet.ie