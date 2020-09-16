Glas Quartet to perform in Dundalk and Blackrock in the coming days

The new Louth classical supergroup Glas Quartet will be performing in both Dundalk and Blackrock in the coming days.

For the third week in succession the quartet will be holding a takeover of the old Cumiskey’s Music Shop on Clanbrassil Street this Thursday from 9.30am to 12 noon. They will also be there the following week on September 24th.

Also this Friday evening, Glas are teaming up with local philanthropist Conor Hughes for a joint charity session as part of Culture Night 2020 on Friday 18th September.

They will play outside RockSalt Cafe in Blackrock from 6pm and will be joined by other special guests for an evening of live music, poetry, stories and lots more. Donations will go to the Cross Cause Charity and Direct Provision Collections Louth.

The quartet are using their Clanbrassil Street and Blackrock performances to rehearse for an upcoming concert series in An Táin Arts Centre, beginning on October 30th and featuring Mozart’s much-loved Flute Quartet in D Major.

However, the quartet’s playlists are not solely classically based. Their repertoire includes covers of pop, rock and film music and their first album, “The Lockdown Sessions” landed in all online shops and streaming platforms on Monday. Recorded and filmed in the stunning orangery of Tankardstown House, by Mark Cahill of Slane’s MPC Productions, “The Lockdown Sessions” features covers of popular favourites including Picture This’ “Take my Hand”, Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Year’s” from the Twilight Saga Motion Pictures, and much-loved traditional Irish songs such as “Grace”.

Glas Quartet features an all-star all-female line up of local talent – flautist Vourneen Ryan, violinist Ailbhe Kirkan, violist Annemarie McGahon and cellist Aoife Dennedy who have all studied and performed extensively abroad before making their way back home to freelance in the Irish National Orchestras.

Director Ailbhe Kirkan said: “In March, our music world fell from under us and after a few months of survival we decided to channel all of our talents together and to grow something beautiful from such a scary and unsettling time.”

Annemarie McGahon, violist in the quartet said: “We love our open rehearsals on Clanbrassil Street. It’s a great way to reverberate positive vibes in the town and to bring hope and joy to our friends and neighbours in Dundalk.”

Glas Quartet are currently taking bookings for weddings and events. Contact Glas on glasquartet@gmail.com or via their website www.glasquartet.ie