Go ahead given for change of use of Carlingford Presbyterian Church

The go ahead has been given by An Bord Pleanála to convert Carlingford Presbyterian Church in Carlingford from a church to a Chapel of Ease which would allow it to act as a wedding venue and community centre.

Maureen Johnston was granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council to change the use of the church on Newry Street in June but an objection was subsequently lodged by Frank O’Brien to the plans in July.

An Bord Pleanála have now opted to grant permission with revised conditions. In reaching their verdict they said: “Having regard to the location of the proposed development within an area zoned Village Centre where it is an objective of the Louth County Development Plan 2015-2021 to provide, protect and enhance village centre facilities and enable town centre expansion, to the proposed change of use of the former Carlingford Presbyterian Church, which is a Protected Structure within an Architectural Conservation Area (ACA), to a wedding venue and community centre, and to the limited extent of the proposed modifications to the structure, it is considered that the proposed development would not seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area, and would provide an appropriate use for the building whilst retaining the character and setting of the structure within the Architectural Conservation Area. The proposed development would, therefore, in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

A Chapel of Ease is a supplementary chapel built to accommodate people living at a distance from their parish church, usually in an outlying district or suburb.

The plans include its use as a wedding venue/reception area including the serving of food by outside caterers, community centre and meeting room, to include alterations to existing WC area, installation of fire alarm system, emergency lighting and signage and all associated site works at Carlingford Presbyterian Church which is a protected structure within the Louth County Development Plan 2015-2021, Ref. ID LHS005-057, NIAH No. 13825052.