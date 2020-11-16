Go ahead given for extension at Castlebellingham Health Centre

An extension has been been given the go ahead at the Castlebellingham Health Centre in Castlebellingham.

The Health Service Executive have been granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council sto construct a single storey extension (304sqm) to the rear of existing health centre building at Drummeenagh.

The proposed works will be used to incorporate additional consulting and treatment rooms, ancillary offices, staff facilities, toilets and bin store, to carry out alterations to the existing health centre building and to provide additional car parking spaces.

It is also planned to utilise existing services on site and to carry out associated site works.