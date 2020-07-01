Go ahead given for extension to Brewery Business Park

The go ahead has been given for an extension to the Brewery Business Park on the Ardee Road in Dundalk.

The operations have been granted condition planning permission by Louth County Council for three new enterprise units at the former Macardle Moore Brewery site.

The three enterprise units will have a gross floor area of 2358m2 (Unit A – 702m2, Unit B – 778m2, Unit C – 878m2).

As part of the application they have also secured permission for 25 car parking spaces, all associated site works, services and boundary treatments.

In a separate application the Brewery Business Park have also secured conditional planning permission for the conversion and conservation of the existing industrial brewery buildings to provide Enterprise Units, 84 car parking spaces, all associated site works and services. The development incudes works to protected structures D012b and D012c.