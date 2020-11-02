Go ahead given for extension to St Oliver Plunkett NS in Blackrock

The go ahead has been given for an extension to St Oliver Plunkett National School in Blackrock which would provide three new classrooms.

The Sandy Lane school’s board has been granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council for a standalone, single storey extension with mono-pitched roof to comprise three new classrooms and ancillary rooms, a single storey covered canopy connected to the existing school and associated site works.

Dating from 1899, the Blackrock school had 445 pupils enrolled in the school as of June 2019.