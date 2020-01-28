Go ahead given for five new apartments on Bellewsbridge Road

The go ahead has been given for five new apartments on the Bellewsbridge Road in Dundalk.

Seamus Murphy has been granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council for the construction of the duplex apartments at Louisville.

He plans to build three 1 bed apartments at ground floor level and two 2 bed apartments at first floor level.

As part of the application, Mr Murphy is also planning to raise the side and rear boundary height to 2.2m, install car parking and 20sqm of photovoltaic solar panels to the roof and all associated site works.