Go ahead given for four new apartments on Church Street

The go ahead has been given for four new apartments and a new commercial unit on Church Street in Dundalk.

Padraig Martin has been granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council to carry out extensions and alterations to the existing retail and commercial unit at 34 Church Street.

This includes a two storey extension over the existing retail unit, an additional storey over the existing commercial unit and a three storey extension along Griffith Court.

The plans were initially for five apartments but following the submission of significant further information last month this was change to three 2 bed units and one 1 bed unit as well an additional commercial unit.

34 Church Street is currently occupied by phone repair shop Phone X2.