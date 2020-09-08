Go ahead given for upgrade works at Centra in Greenacres

The go ahead has been given to carry out upgrade works at Centra at the Greenacres Shopping Centre on the Avenue Road.

Operators Townparks Retail Ltd have been granted conditional planning permission for new extensions and alterations including a new extension to the rear of the unit, the extending floor area to include Unit 1 at the rear formerly a barber shop, the relocation of main entrance to the front of the unit, elevational changes and all associated site works.

Retention permission has also been secured for new associated signage to the front and west side elevations.