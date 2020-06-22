Go ahead given to convert Carlingford Presbyterian Church to a Chapel of Ease

The go ahead has been given to convert Carlingford Presbyterian Church in Carlingford from a church to a Chapel of Ease.

Maureen Johnston has been granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council to change the use of the church on Newry Street.

A Chapel of Ease is a supplementary chapel built to accommodate people living at a distance from their parish church, usually in an outlying district or suburb.

The plans include its use as a wedding venue/reception area including the serving of food by outside caterers, community centre and meeting room, to include alterations to existing WC area, installation of fire alarm system, emergency lighting and signage and all associated site works at Carlingford Presbyterian Church which is a protected structure within the Louth County Development Plan 2015-2021, Ref. ID LHS005-057, NIAH No. 13825052.