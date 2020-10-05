Go ahead given to convert two units at The Fairways into a medical facility
The go ahead has been given to convert two units at The Fairways Centre on the Dublin Road into a medical/health service facility.
Wonderglade Unlimited Company have been granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council to change the use of and convert retail units 5 & 6 to a single unit for provision of medical/health services.
The proposed development will also include internal alterations and all associated site development works.