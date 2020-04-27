GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for Dundalk FC

A GoFundMe page has been set up by supporters to raise funds to help Dundalk FC through the current Covid-19 crisis.

The club continue to pay all staff but with no gate receipt revenues due to games being called off, Ciaran Newberry took it upon himself to set up the GoFundMe page in recent days.

He said: “I’ve been a life time Dundalk fan and want myself and others to help out our club in these difficult times.

“We have no income from the gate and I imagine this is impacting our club just like it is everyone.

“The reason I set this up is to help the club that brings happiness to so many in the town.

“Obviously all funds will be going directly to the club, to do as they wish. The sum may help with the day to day running of the club or they may wish to donate this sum to their on-going HSE fundraiser.”

You can contribute to the cause here.