Golden Chopsticks re-opening for take away and collection from tonight

Golden Chopsticks take away on Park Street is set to re-open its doors for delivery and collection from this evening.

The Chinese will be open from 5pm to midnight for delivery and collections.

You can place your order by phone on 042 9353920 or online at www.goldenchopsticksdundalk.ie

A statement from the Golden Chopsticks team said: “All covid19 restrictions and regulations will be adhered to and best practice will be strictly enforced at all times.

“We can’t wait to welcome you all back and can’t wait to see you all.