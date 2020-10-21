Golf courses to close under Level 5 restrictions

Golf courses will be closed under Level 5 restrictions that come into effect at midnight.

Earlier this year courses were exempt during the first lockdown, but after dialogue with Sport Ireland, the Golfing Union of Ireland (GUI) and Irish Ladies Golf Union (ILGU) have confirmed that the clubs will be forced to close for six weeks.

In a joint statement, the governing bodies said they are still seeking an exemption on ranges and practice facilities.

“Following intensive engagement over the past 48 hours, we have been informed this afternoon by Sport Ireland that, very regrettably, golf clubs must close under the new Level 5 restrictions,” a statement read.

“Essential course maintenance is permitted to continue under Level 5. We have sought clarity on the issue as to whether ranges/practice facilities can remain open for exempted activities. We will update clubs on this as soon as possible.”

While tennis has been given a reprieve to open, Dundalk Lawn Tennis and Badminton Club have said they will be closing. In a post on Facebook they said: “In line with Government regulations and due to a staffing shortage we are left with no option but to close the Club temporarily as we don’t feel it can be opened safely, we also don’t feel that we can comply with guidelines issued by Leinster Tennis tonight.

“We look forward to re-opening asap if possible within the framework of the guidelines

Thank you & Stay Safe.”