Good weather ahead for the weekend and into next week

The schools are back and the weather is set to improve accordingly.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the days ahead.

Louth Weather’s summary read as follows:

Temperatures above normal

Rainfall below average

Breezy Friday to Sunday, then lighter winds next week

Average sunshine

“BACKGROUND – Low pressure with its associated bands of showers to our north is the biggest influence Thursday and Friday. However high pressure to the SW will push slowly north and will donate our weather through to the end of next week.

“THURSDAY – A mostly cloudy day with some sunny breaks at times, brightest in the morning and evening. Overall dry, but some light showers could develop this afternoon. Moderate, occasionally fresh westerly winds. Max 18°C. Dry with some good clear spells tonight.

“FRIDAY – A mix of sunny spells and clouds. Dry for the morning and evening, but some showers about in the afternoon. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Max 17°C.

“SATURDAY – Little change from Friday Cooler at 15°C.

“SUNDAY – Dry. A mix of cloud and sunny spells. Moderate NW winds. Max 17°C.

“NEXT WEEK – High pressure to our SW dominates from Monday to Friday, so generally good conditions. However there’s still uncertainty about exactly how close it will get and this will have a big bearing on our weather. It looks like there will be little or no rain and light winds. The airflow will be moist so not as sunny as it could be, but it will be milder than average for the time of year.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.