Good weather expected for next few days but unsettled conditions to return next week

The weather is set to be good today and tomorrow before deteriorating slightly at the weekend.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

Louth Weather said: “Lovely weather Thursday and Friday. Still pleasant but not just as good for the weekend. More unsettled next week.

“BACKGROUND – You may recall me explaining in Monday’s weekly forecast that the end of the week would be very messy with a very warm southerly airflow and low pressure close by. This is the situation, but we have been very lucky with our recent weather. There’s been some extreme rainfall and amazing lightning only a hundred miles away in north Wales and NW England over the past three days. It looks like our luck will remain over the coming days, but there’s always a risk of some showers developing.

“THURSDAY – Some showers currently over The Irish Sea will push NW towards us this morning. I expect the northern half of the county to remain dry, with southern parts having some rain for about half an hour starting at approximately 11.45am. The rest of the day should be dry, but with such high levels of humidity and heat, an odd shower is possible. A mix of hazy sunshine and clouds this morning, but more sunshine developing later. Light to moderate NE winds. Very warm with 25°C possible in a few western part.

“FRIDAY – Lots of warm sunshine. Dry. Moderate NE winds. Very warm again at 24°C.

“SATURDAY – Some sunshine at times, but cloudier than Friday. Moderate easterly winds. Max 22°C.

“SUNDAY – Mostly cloudy. Dry. Moderate easterly winds. Temperatures down a few degrees at 19°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – As outlined on Monday, my best long run guess is for a return to a more unsettled setup similar to what we had during June and July, with high pressure to the SW and Atlantic lows passing North of us.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.