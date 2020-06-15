Good weather in store next weekend but there may be plenty of showers in between

Next weekend will be mostly dry but there will be some showers in the days before then.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Milder than normal.

Breezy Tuesday night and Sunday, otherwise light winds.

A mix of cloud and sunshine most days.

Overall rainfall below normal in most parts, however large local variations depending on whether you get showers or not.

“BACKGROUND – A complicated setup with low pressure never too far away. There will be showers at times but I think most places will stay dry for much of the coming week. There will be little wind so showers will be slow moving.

“MONDAY – A mix of hazy sunshine and cloud today. From early afternoon you will see white cumulus clouds bubbling up and drifting west. When they develop these will produce rain, with the odd explosive cell possible, these most likely in western parts of the county and into Co Monaghan. Watch out for towering cumulonimbus clouds and if they are coming your way take cover! As is always the case with showers being hit or miss, some areas will stay dry. Light to moderate easterly winds. Warm and humid with a max of 21°C. Dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells tonight. Near calm winds. Mild at 13°C.

“TUESDAY – A mix of sunshine and showers, these most likely through the afternoon. Light variable (mostly northerly) breeze. Slightly cooler at 18°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Little change though I think we’ll see more showers on Wednesday. Moderate northerly winds. Max 18°C.

“THURSDAY – Sunshine and showers. Light to moderate easterly wind. Max 19°C.

“FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND – Most areas totally dry. A mix of clouds and sunny spells. Temperatures close to 20°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Some very early indications that high pressure will regain control early next week.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.