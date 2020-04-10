Good weather set to continue over Easter weekend and into next week

The recent good weather is expected to continue across the Easter Bank Holiday weekend and remain next week.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the coming days.

Louth Weather said we can expect “settled fine weather with very little rain.”

“BACKGROUND – High pressure will never be too far away over the coming week. An area of low pressure comes close to us Sunday, but it is unclear yet if it will produce any rain.

“GOOD FRIDAY – Similar to Thursday, though we will see more cloud. Moderate southerly winds. Max 16°C.

“EASTER SATURDAY – Dry. Mostly cloudy. Moderate SW winds. Max 16°C.

“EASTER SUNDAY – Cloudy. Moderate northerly winds. A chance of some rain, but I will update closer to the time as it is uncertain at this stage. Cooler at 13°C.

“BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY – A mix of sunny spells and clouds. Dry. Fresh NE winds. Max 10°C but feeling more like 6°C in the wind.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – As I indicated last Monday it looks like high pressure will be in charge for most of next week. So plenty of settled weather on the way, light winds and little or no rain. However it will be on the cool side.”

