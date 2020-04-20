Good weather set to continue this week

More good weather is on the way this week.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

According to the local forecaster, the best of the weather will be later in the week with temperatures expected to hit 18°C on Friday.

Louth Weather said: “SUMMARY: Dry. Lots of sunshine. Easterly winds keeping it on the cool side, especially near the coast. Warmer later in the week.

“BACKGROUND – High pressure remains in charge for much of the coming week. GFS computer models are hinting at a chance of a weak area of low pressure developing next weekend, but it’s too far away for any certainty.

“MONDAY – A few clouds, but generally blue skies and sunshine. Unfortunately the easterly winds will make it feel much cooler than the 14°C on the thermometer. Dry and clear tonight. Moderate easterly winds. Minimum 6°C.

“TUESDAY – Similar to today, dry and sunny but with a cold easterly wind. Max 15°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Little change. Turning cloudy late in the day.

“THURSDAY – A mix of sunny spells and clouds. Easterly winds lighter than previous days. Max 15°C.

“FRIDAY – A mix of clouds and sunny spells. At long last that annoying easterly wind eases off and backs northerly. This will allow temperatures rise to 18°C.

“THE WEEKEND – SATURDAY and SUNDAY both see a mix of cloud and sunny spells. As I indicated above, there’s a slight risk of things becoming more unsettled due to a developing low pressure, but I’m hoping it will stay dry. Moderate northerly winds. Cool at 13°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Very early indications show high pressure will have less influence on our weather, so becoming less settled, but nothing too bad either.

“UV levels up to 5 so please use sun protection.

“Increasingly dangerous conditions for wildfires.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.