Google report shows fall in visits to shops, parks and workplaces in Louth

A new report from Google has shown how visits to shops, parks and workplaces across County Louth have dropped dramatically in March due to the Government’s stay-at-home orders to rein in the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The breakdown for Ireland on a county-by-county basis is part of a report from 131 countries which will allow governments to gauge the effectiveness of social distancing measures put in place to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Louth figures show an 84% decline in visits to retail and recreation amenities and transit stations in Louth last month. Visits to parks were also down 67% while visits to workplaces fell 47%.

Even the essential services of grocery and pharmacy stores were impacted were visits to these falling 39%.

By contrast our time at home has increased by 24%.

Google’s analysis of location data from billions of users’ phones is the largest public dataset available to help health authorities assess if people are abiding with shelter-in-place and similar orders issued across the world.

Its reports show charts that compare traffic from 16 February to 29 March at subway, train and bus stations, supermarkets and other broad categories of places with a five-week period earlier this year.