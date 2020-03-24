Government implement further measures to curb spread of Covid-19

The Government has today implemented further measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a speech from the Government Press Centre this afternon, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the previous restrictions announced from Washington DC earlier in the month would now be extended until Sunday April 19th.

He said more needs to be done to “flatten the curve” and asked people to stay at home to help achieve this.

He advised people to only leave home for essential reasons such as going to work or going to shops for supplies.

Mr Varadkar also said that non-essential indoor visits should be avoided.

Speaking at the press conference, Mr Varadkar said that no unnecessary travel should take place in the country or overseas.

He said that from midnight theatres, clubs, gyms, hairdressers, libraries and other similar outlets are to shut.

He said all cafes and restaurants should limit supply to takeaways only.

Mr Varadkar said that all hotels are to limit occupancy to “essential non-social and non-tourist reasons”.

He said that all non-essential retail outlets will close to members of the public, and other retail outlets are to implement physical distancing.

He said that all sporting events are cancelled including those behind closed doors.

The Taoiseach also said that social gatherings of no more than four people are allowed – unless all are from the same household.

He said that the impact on the economy and employment due to the Covid-19 outbreak will be enormous but added that the Covid-19 unemployment payment will be raised to €350 per week and the Covid-19 self isolation payment will also be increased to €350.

He said a subsidy of €410 will be available for a wage subsidy scheme.

Mr Varadkar said that the cost of all this will be great and that maintaining a link between employees and companies will help to bounce back. He said the self employed will also be covered.

The Department of Health’s Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said that the extra measures announced today are needed to move rapidly to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

The Taoiseach said that he would not describe the measures announced today as a “lockdown”.

The full list of measures can be viewed below: