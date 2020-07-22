Government publishes its ‘Green List’ of countries where travel is allowed

The Government has published its ‘green list’ of 15 countries where travel will be permitted with precautions.

People arriving to Ireland from these countries will not have to restrict their movements for 14 days.

The 15 European countries have a similar or lower level of Covid-19 to Ireland.

The countries are: Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, Greenland, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino.

The list will be reviewed every fortnight.

In a statement, the Government said the pandemic is not over and the safest thing to do is not to travel.

The Government also said it will continue with plans to strengthen the measures for monitoring passengers arriving into Ireland and processes will be explored to restrict flight or passenger travel in certain circumstances.

The National Public Health Emergency Team advice remains against all non-essential foreign travel, regardless of whether a country is on the ‘green list’ or not.