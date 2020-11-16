Government set to ban take away pints to prevent people gathering

The Government is set to ban takeaway pints as part of a new crackdown to prevent people gathering to drink outdoors.

A number of areas of the county, including Blackrock and Carlingford, have been criticised in recent weeks after people congregated there to drink alcohol supplied by local pubs which is meant to be consumed at home.

The situation came to national prominence at the weekend after hundreds of people were captured on video availing of take away drinks in South William Street in Dublin 2.

Now Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is set to sign a health regulation in the coming days which will prohibit the sale of takeaway alcohol from pubs and restaurants. The decision may need Cabinet approval before being applied.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin had earlier told Cork radio station Red FM he was considering a ban on takeaway pints.

“What we have been seeing could put this progress in jeopardy. It puts frontline workers in our hospitals under pressure, it puts our ICU beds under pressure,” Mr Martin said.

“Widespread congregation of people on our streets facilitates the spreading of the virus, we are going to have to review, in particular, the whole take-away pints phenomenon, we are going to review that and see what we can do.

“We are going to look at that very seriously. It will happen over the next two days, I will be seeking reports from the Gardai and consulting with the Minister for Justice today,” he added.

The move comes two weeks before the second national lockdown is due to end. It is unclear if wet pubs will be allowed to open once the lockdown ends but Government sources predict it is unlikely.

Restaurants and pubs that serve food may be allowed to reopen but it is still being considered whether they can serve customers indoors.