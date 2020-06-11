Grant of €110,000 awarded to Omeath business Morgan’s Fine Fish

A grant of €110,000 has been allocated to Omeath-based Seafood Processors Ltd by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed.

This will form part of a total investment of €370,000 towards a project titled ‘White Fish Filleting Processing Technology’.

Seafood Processors Limited is the company name of Morgan’s Fine Fish, who supply fish to a number of major retailers, supermarkets and hotels across the country and also have their own retail shop at Eimear Court in the Market Square in Dundalk.

Welcoming the news, local TD Fergus O’Dowd said: “This funding will provide support in these very challenging times and notably for our seafood sector in the installation of White Fish Filleting Processing Technology.”