Great Northern Distillery to begin producing hand sanitiser

The Great Northern Distillery are set to follow the lead of other distilleries across the country and begin producing hand sanitiser products.

The Carrick Road business, run by John Teeling, is best known for producing whiskey and gin for the commercial market. Now they are set to follow in the footsteps of others such as Irish Distillers and Listoke by supplying hand sanitising gel to the Irish market.

The Great Northern Distillery said today that they are “finalising processes to manufacture product for hand sanitisers for supplies all over the country.”

The demand for hand sanitising gel has increased dramatically since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the key ingredients of hand sanitising gel is alcohol which the distillery has in large quantities.

The move will also ensure employment at the Great Northern Distillery is maintained during the current crisis.