Great weather in store for the next few days

We’re set to have some “great weather” over the coming days locally.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the coming weekend.

Louth Weather said: “Good news. Dry with lots of sunshine. Windy in some areas, otherwise some great weather over the coming days

SUMMARY

temperatures around, or slightly above average

much sunnier than average

no rain

average winds (but very windy at times in coastal and upland areas)

sunrise 7.05am

sunset 7.30pm

“BACKGROUND – As I said on Monday, it’s been over four months since high pressure had such a strong hold on our weather. By Tuesday, it will be replaced by more unsettled conditions, but in the meantime it’s dry and sunny. It should be noted that in the coming days, some areas near the coast, and especially in east-facing hills and valleys, will be very windy.

“THURSDAY – Lots of sunshine today with some clouds at times. Some higher mountains will be capped in cloud today. Dry. SE winds will be moderate, but in some coastal and upland areas they will be strong. Max 18°C. Clear and dry tonight. Minimum 11°C.

“FRIDAY – Dry and mostly sunny. Light easterly winds inland, but much stronger near the coast. Max 18°C.

“SATURDAY – No change

“SUNDAY – Little change, perhaps slightly cloudier than Saturday

“NEXT WEEK – Monday will be cloudy but dry. Winds swing around to a SW direction. Max 18°C. Tuesday will see some light rain but some sunshine too. Fresher in a cooler NW wind. It generally becomes more unsettled, with an area of low pressure likely late in the week that I’m keeping an eye on.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.