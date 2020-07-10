Greengates Shop & Deli re-opens its doors

The Greengates Shop & Deli has re-opened its doors under new management.

The store at Haggardstown had been closed since May 17th after Joe McLaughlin and his partner Tess, who had run the shop for the past five years, left the store.

Since then the premises, formerly known as Joe’s, has undergone a renovation and re-opened yesterday as the Greengates Shop & Deli.



It will be open from 6.30am to 9pm Monday to Friday, from 7am to 9pm on Saturday’s and from 8am to 5pm on Sunday’s.