Greenlife driving range to re-open on Monday

Greenlife Golf Driving Range at Clermont Park, off the Dublin Road, has confirmed that they will be re-opening on Monday.

The fee to use the driving range is €3 for 25 balls, €4 for 50, €5 for 75 or €75 for 100.

The opening hours will be from 11am to 10pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm on Saturday and 12 noon to 6pm on Sunday. Golf lessons are also available with PGA professional Dougie Bell.

Greenlife said: “We are looking forward to seeing everyone back up to the range, however we want to make this as safe as possible for everyone with social distancing and we would advise all customers to bring their own golf clubs to the range.”