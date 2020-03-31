Greenore Port seek to modify and extend former OpenHydro premises

Greenore Port have drawn up plans to extend the former OpenHydro warehouse in Greenore.

Around 100 staff in the tidal energy firm’s Greenore office lost their jobs when provisional liquidators were appointed to the firm in July 2018.

The premises has been lying idle since then but now Greenore Port Unlimited have submitted a planning application to Louth County Council to extend it

This follows a successful application which was granted the go ahead last November to convert the former OpenHydro premises into a storage facility for the port.

This includes extension and modifications including an overall 4,499sqm extension comprising: a 747sqm extension to the north east (proposed extension no 1) with a ridge height of 17.03m, to form proposed store 1 with a total floor area of 1,816sqm; a 752sqm extension to the south west (proposed extension no 2) with a ridge height of 15.67m consistent with the existing building, to form proposed store 2 with a total floor area of 1,369sqm.

As part of the application they are looking to remove window openings on the existing south east elevation and install a pedestrian access door (1m x 2.1m). They are also seeking to remove a window opening on the existing north west elevation and installation of three roller shutter doors (each 9.85m x 5.8m) and two pedestrian access doors (each 1m c 2.1m). The removal is also sought of all openings on the existing north east elevation.

Modifications to the existing warehouse (‘Store 0’) include an increase in height from the existing 8.15m to 10.55m, the installation of a roller shutter door (16.8m x 7.5) on the north east elevation, the installation of a roller shutter door (7.4m x 7.5m) on the north west elevations; the removal of openings on the existing north west elevation and the installation of a pedestrian access door on the south east elevation (1m x 2m).

The application also seeks approval for all ancillary site works including drainage and landscaping treatment to southern boundary wall. The development applied for with which curtilage also exists the watertower, lighthouse and lighthouse keepers cottage which area all included in the Louth Record of Protected Structures Ref. LH009-01, LH009-043, LH009-2044 respectively.

A decision on the matter is due by May 19th.