Grennan and Reid the weekend winners at Dundalk Golf Club

Barry Grennan and Noel Reid were the weekend winners in the men’s competitions with Greenan taking Saturday’s Singles Stableford competition and Reid prevailing on Sunday when conditions were absolutely horrendous.

Grennan (13) won the Saturday event with 42pts which was three better than the rest of the field and was greatly assisted by a four point birdie three at the last as he shot 22pts down the back nine. He also managed to birdie the par three 13th on the way home for three points and also had three -returns at the 12th and 15th. Grennan had gone out in 20pts having recorded three-point pars at the first, second, fourth and ninth

Cathal Purcell (14) came closest to catching Grennan but had to settle for taking the Category Prize. He had gone out in 22pts having opened the front nine with four successive three-point pars and closed it with back to back three-point pars at the eighth and ninth. He then birided the 10th for another four points and, even though he had another four-point birdie at the 17th, he was left rueing his failure to pick up points at the 13th and 16th as he finished with 39pts.

Mark Gorham (4) claimed Category 1 with 38pts while David McDonnell (22) won Category 3 with 36pts and Lee Egan (15) took yet another Juvenile Prize with 38pts. Gorham also returned the best gross score of the day.

Sunday was the complete opposite to Saturday from a weather point of view making Noel Reid’s round of 38pts one of the rounds of the year. The 14-handicapper got off to a steady start before recording his first three-point par at the fifth. Although he dropped a point at the next he picked up three-point pars at the seventh and eighth as he went out in 20pts.

Down the back he had three three-point pars at the 12th, 15th and 17th and could even afford a blank at the 14th and a one-point return at the last, from his only double-bogey of the day, as he came home in 18pts for a superb score of 38pts.

That was three better than David Lynch (11) who shot 35pts and also recorded the day’s best gross score while David Cairns (16) was third on 32pts. The CSS of 33pts showed just how tough conditions were.

Brid Rocks (21), Sally McDonnell (24) and Denise Morrison (38) were the category winners in the Ladies 18-Hole Stableford competition which was played, as usual, over Saturday and Tuesday.

Rocks won Category A with 37pts with a round that included five three-point pars as she went out in 19pts and returned in 18pts.

McDonnell took Category B and recorded two three-point pars and two three-point bogeys as she returned nines of 17pts and 18pts respectively and finished strongly with ten points over the final four holes after blanking the par four 14th.

Morrison was the Category C winner and her total of 34pts included a four-point par at the par four 15th as well as three-point returns from the four par-three holes.

June Desmond (31) won the nine-hole competition shooting an impressive 21pts to win by six from Clodagh Greene (37).

The Ladies Winter League will commence on Saturday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 27. Please enter by using the envelopes provided in the locker room and take time to read the notice regarding entering and registering your scores.

Joseph Laverty won Wednesday’s Semi-Open Singles Stableford with 41pts after a round that included birdies at the sixth, tenth, 14th and 18th. He also recorded the day’s best gross score of 37pts.

Saturday, October 3 – Singles Stableford – Overall: Barry Grennan (13) 42pts. Category 1 (0-12): Mark Gorham (4) 38pts. Category 2 (13-18): Cathal Purcell (14) 39pts. Category 3 (19+): David McDonnell (22) 36/19pts. Gross Recognition: Mark Gorham 34pts. Juvenile: Lee Egan (15) 38pts. CSS: 36pts.

Sunday, October 4 – Singles Stableford – Overall: Noel Reid (16) 38pts, David Lynch (11) 35pts, David Cairns (16) 32pts. Gross recognition: David Lynch 25pts. CSS 33pts: Reductions only.

Saturday, October 3 and Tuesday, October 6 – 18 Hole Stableford Competition – Category A: Brid Rocks (21) 37pts, Juliette Morrison (16) 34pts, Anne McDonnell (19) 32pts. Category B: Sally McDonnell (24) 35pts, Olive Jones (25) 32/15pts, Mary Laverty (24) 32/15/11pts. Category C: Denise Morrison (38) 34pts, Noreen Mullins (30) 33pts, Grainne Gallagher (41) 32pts. 9-Hole Competition: June Desmond (31) 21pts, Clodagh Greene (37) 15pts. CSS: Saturday – 76 (reduction only), Tuesday -75.

Wednesday, October 7, Semi-Open Singles Stableford – Winner: Joseph Laverty (4) 41pts. Category 1 (0-12): E J Hanratty (8) 39/23pts. Category 2 (13-20): Kevin Henry (18) 39pts. Category 3 (21+): Tim Jewell (27) 39/22pts. Gross Recognition: Joseph Laverty (4) 37pts. CSS: 36pts.