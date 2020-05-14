Haggardstown Garden Centre planning to re-open on Monday

Haggardstown Garden Centre have announced plans to re-open on Monday.

The expected re-opening means that there will be no further orders accepted from today.

The Reenan family, who run the garden centre, say they will also look to open earlier for over 70s.

In a statement on their Facebook page, they said: “Dear customers, firstly thank you for your support of a small local family business over the last few weeks, although we were only partially ‘open’ we are very grateful.

“From today, Thursday, we will not be in a position to accept any further orders as we prepare for the expected reopening on Monday 18th May. Our priority is to clear existing orders for delivery and collection then to get the business suitably ready to accept customers again from Monday.

We have new stock arriving, which needs to be displayed and we will have a system in place when you arrive to safely shop in our garden centre.

“We will come back to you on any missed enquiries over the next few days and apologies if we didn’t respond to every request over recent weeks, it certainly wasn’t intentional.

“We would ask that from Monday you don’t bring children to the Garden Centre until further restrictions are lifted. We will have new opening hours and we plan to have an earlier opening for over 70s only. We will update this information before Monday. Looking forward to seeing our customers in store again from Monday.”