Hairdressers and barbers expected to be allowed re-open on June 29th

Hairdressers and barbers are expected to be allowed to re-open at the end of this month following a recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team that they be included in Phase 3 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on June 29th.

The Cabinet will meet this afternoon to discuss the recommendations where they are expected to approve the decision.

It is believed the possibility of restrictions around theatres, cinemas, gyms, contact sports and larger social gatherings being lifted early will also be discussed.