Hairdressers and barbers expected to be allowed re-open on June 29th

It is expected that hairdressers and barbers will be allowed to re-open sooner than planned on June 29th.

According to a report in today’s Irish Times, Government sources say that a decision to bring forward their opening from the current date of July 20th is being worked towards as the plan to reopen Ireland after coronavirus restrictions is accelerated and changed.

Yesterday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said hairdressers could be allowed to reopen earlier than previously planned with an exact plan expected later this week.

Hairdressers and barbers had not expected to re-open until July 20th based on the latest Government roadmap out of lockdown.

Earlier this week the Irish Hairdresser’s Federation (IHF) proposed 100 measures it said could ensure salons and barbers are safe to reopen.

Among these measures are ban on reading material for customers and extensive use of personal protective equipment (PPE) for stylists and customers. They also include proposals for the full sanitisation of workstations after each customer.

Salon visits and customer phone numbers will also be recorded for contact tracing purposes.

The IHF had argued that if it is forced to remain closed until the end of July, the shutdown will have lasted for 18 weeks when the average time hairdressers were closed in other countries across the EU has been between six and eight weeks.