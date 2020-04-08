Halliday Mills developers given all clear to expand number of apartments to 77

The new developers of the Halliday Mills apartments on Quay Street have been given the go ahead to expand the capacity of the complex by nine units.

It had been hoped that the former Ard Dealgan apartments would be open by now for social housing purposes.

Celtic Social Housing Developments Company Ltd signed contracts with Louth County Council and the Tuath Housing Association in March 2018 to refurbish the complex into a new development called Halliday Mill which was to provide 68 new housing units.

The handover for the new units was due to completed in the middle of last year but it became apparent that this date would not be met when they pulled out of the project at the start of 2019.

In August Louth County Council secured a CPO allowing them to find a new developer.

Randleswood Holdings Ltd have now been granted conditional planning permission for the construction of an extension and layout revisions at the fourth and fifth floor levels.

This would allow for nine new apartments made up of six 2 bed and three 3 bed apartments with private balcony/terrace. This would bring the capacity of the complex to 77.

They have also secured permission to revise the layout of six existing apartments: 63, 64, 65, 66, 72 & 73 with changes to apartment type to apartment 65 from 1 bed to 2 bed, apartment 66 from 1 bed to 3 bed and 73 from 2 bed to 3 bed.

Elevational changes of the existing building have also been proposed to include a courtyard fenestration, external wall finishes and roof modifications. Further alterations are also planned to the existing basement car parking layout and all associated site works.