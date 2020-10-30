Halloween Mini Athletics classes taking place in Glenmuir this weekend
One activity that is able to continue for kids during the Level 5 restrictions is Mini Athletics.
Taking place in Glenmuir Astro Turf this Saturday, there will be Halloween dress up with lots of fun for kids between 2 to 7 years old.
Classes take place at the following times:
- 9.50am to 10.35am – 3.5 to 5 years
- 10.40am to 11.25am – 5 to 7 years
- 11.30am to 12.15pm – 2 to 3.5 years
All Covid regulations will be adhered to during the Mini Athletics classes. Kids non contact sports can continue and all kids stay in their running lanes and they are 2 metres apart.
To book a FREE Taster and dress up click here.