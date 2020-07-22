Halpenny warns of bleak time for bus companies with ‘not one’ tourist coach on the road

Local bus company operator John Halpenny has said that “not one” tourist coach is currently running in Ireland.

Speaking in his role as chairman of the Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland (CTTC), the Halpenny Coaches boss said the industry was in danger having gone from carrying over 75 million passengers per year to close to none as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

“It’s actually come to zero – every coach in Ireland is parked up,” said John.

“Anyone who’s doing coach tours alone will be parked up until next May.”

The CTTC represents 1,721 coach operators nationwide who collectively employ 11,457 people.

Mr Halpenny says tourists visiting the country are renting cars rather than hiring coaches, leaving many companies based in tourist hotspots such as Kerry or Galway without any form of business.

His own company Halpenny Travel, based in Blackrock, has 10 tourist coaches parked up for the foreseeable future. Despite the company also running a school transport service, uncertainty also surrounds the return of school runs after the summer.

“My own company is 100 years old and we’ve never had this before… It’s unfortunate because this would be the height of the tourist season and majority of coaches would be out there.”

He says social distancing guidelines make the return of tourist coaches unlikely: “It’s down to 50 per cent on a coach wearing face masks, so that takes a 52-seater down to 26 people… it wouldn’t be worth your while.”

He says there is worry among coach owners as bank loan repayments are unfrozen and staff have been left to rely on the Covid-19 payment. Mr Halpenny warns that companies will go out of business and there may not be jobs for staff to return to.

On the foot of this, the CTTC is seeking government support in the form of a subsidy of 17 per cent of a company’s revenue from 2019 to be claimed by each operator, amounting to a total €32 million.