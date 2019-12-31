Hardly any rain expected as we welcome in 2020

There is due to be hardly any rain over the next few days as more cloudy but dry conditions welcome in 2020.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather said: ” After what seems like endless months of low pressure dominance, high pressure looks to control our weather over the coming week. By the weekend pressure will be over 1040hPa. It won’t be totally successful though, as occasional Atlantic fronts push in from the west, but these will be weakened by the high. Indeed rainfall totals this week will be below 5mm in most areas.

“So more ‘boring’ weather in store, with hardly any rain. I’ll be repeating the words “cloudy but dry” quite a bit.

“TUESDAY – A cold sunny start. Cloudy but dry for the afternoon. Light variable breeze. Cooler at 7°C. Tuesday night will be cloudy but dry with a light breeze and temperatures around 6°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Cloudy but dry again!! Moderate southerly winds. Max 7°C.

“THURSDAY – An area of low pressure looks like breaking through the high pressure. This may result in some light rainfall late Thursday. Winds will be stronger too, gusting to 60kph. Milder at 11°C.

“FRIDAY – overall dry and cloudy, but more chance of the sun breaking through. Moderate westerly winds. Max 7°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Yet again .. cloudy but dry!! Moderate westerly winds. Max 9°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – The Atlantic looks like regaining control, so turning more unsettled. No signs of any proper winter weather over the coming 10 to 12 days.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.