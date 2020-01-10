Health information event in Louth Village this Saturday

The Louth Village Community Hub will host a Health Information event this Saturday.

The event runs from 5pm until 7pm and will give you a change to learn about managing your health, diet and well being.

There will be Healthy Ireland gift bags for the first 40 entrants to the hub and refreshments on the day.

Entry is €10 while children go free.

On the day there will be blood pressure checks, a cooking demonstration from Rachel Graham, wax cleaning by Hidden Hearing, medication advice from Louth Pharmacy, a health lunch box demo by St Mochta’s School and much more.