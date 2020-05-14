Health Minister continuing to monitor Dealgan House as Fitzpatrick calls for public inquiry

Health Minister Simon Harris has said he is continuing to monitor the situation at Dealgan House Nursing Home despite the Covid-19 outbreak which resulted in up to 23 residents dying last month having been contained in recent weeks.

In a reply to local TD Fergus O’Dowd, Minister Harris said the nursing home was closed to new admissions for now with the situation at the Toberona facility under constant review.

His reply to Deputy O’Dowd read: “The Minister for Health understands that the RCSI Hospital Group took over the operational management of Dealgan Nursing Home, Dundalk, Co Louth on the 17th April 2020 to assist during the period of COVID-19.

“A range of additional staff supports have been provided to strengthen provision in the nursing home:

Consultant Geriatrician Support (Support GP, review and assess residents)

Director of Nursing Support (Provide leadership in absence of Nursing home DON)

Infection Prevention and Control Support (advice, education and training for staff)

Occupational Health Support (review and support staff on sick leave)

Clinical Nurse Manager (Assist with daily leadership in the home)

Nursing (Ensure safe staffing levels maintained) including 2 CHO community nurses

Healthcare Assistants (ensure safe staffing maintained)

Receptionist (Assist with communication with residents families)

Contract Cleaners (Ensure hygiene standards maintained)

Practice Development (Training in relation to PPE/Guidelines)

“A wide range of measures were also taken in order to control the spread of Covid-19 including:

All residents are now nursed in single rooms.

PPE is readily available.

Cleaning standards and practices are supported by external cleaning contractors and ongoing staff training is in place.

“In addition, comprehensive testing of all staff and residents has taken place. Staff that have been diagnosed positive, have taken appropriate isolation precautions and they have been isolating at home, in line with national guidelines. Staff are now beginning to return to their place of work post isolation and the return of Dealgan staff will be reviewed and weekly meetings scheduled to plan safely the handover of operations to the home.

“The Nursing home remains closed to admissions and this will be reviewed with the registered provider, Public Health and HIQA, who are fully aware of the current situation. Full staffing complement, necessary for reopening, is anticipated to be in place by month end.

“The HSE have advised that the situation has stabilised in the nursing home and the staff support in place has enabled safe staffing levels for residents. There is currently no further spread of Covid-19, which will be monitored closely on a daily basis.”

Deputy O’Dowd extended his sympathy to all families impacted by the deaths at Dealgan House and other nursing homes and said they deserve answers.

He said: “As a member of the new Covid Oireachtas Committee I will be focusing on the Covid outbreak and subsequent deaths in nursing homes and congregated settings. I will be closely questioning representatives from bodies including the HSE, HIQA and other nursing home representatives and stakeholders who will be before the committee by the end of May.”

Meanwhile, local TD Peter Fitzpatrick has called for a public inquiry into what exactly went wrong at Dealgan Nursing Home.

During questions to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan in the Dáil yesterday, the independent TD called on him to support the growing calls for a public inquiry.

Deputy Fitzpatrick said that the older generation must be protected every bit as much as all other citizens.

Speaking during the debate Fitzpatrick explained that this was not a blame game but in fact an investigation into why there had been so many deaths at the Dealgan Nursing Home and to learn from this so that we don’t have a situation like this in the future.

“Families of those deceased simply want answers to the many questions they have,” he said.

Minister Flanagan confirmed to Deputy Fitzpatrick during the Dáil debate that he will bring the deputy’s call for a public inquiry to his cabinet colleagues on Friday.

Deputy Fitzpatrick also confirmed that he has spoken with many family members of the deceased and they fully support his call for a public inquiry.

He added: “Families need answers to the many questions that still exist and only a Public Inquiry will give them closure.”