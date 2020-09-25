Health officials concerned about Covid-19 travelling across the border

Ireland’s acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, will meet his counterpart in Northern Ireland today to discuss drawing up a coordinated approach to reduce travel between north and south of the border.

It comes as Donegal entered Level Three restrictions under the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan at midnight, due to elevated levels of the virus circulating in the region.

While Louth has avoided Level 3 restrictions, for now at least, health officials are concerned about the virus travelling over the border into the Republic.

Dr Glynn said a high spread of Covid-19 in Derry in Northern Ireland, which lies along the Border to the Republic of Ireland, has had an impact on Donegal.

“We’re seeing a very high incidence in the Derry area and so it’s not surprising in some ways that we’re seeing similarly high levels of incidence on the Donegal side.

“This a prime example of where this virus doesn’t care about county boundaries or borders and where people mix and interact this virus will take its opportunities and will spread,” he said.

“We’re seeing a very high incidence in the Derry area and so it’s not surprising in some ways that we’re seeing similarly high levels of incidence on the Donegal side.”

On Wednesday of this week, Northern Ireland reported the second highest number of daily Covid-19 cases recorded in the region since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 200 cases.

The North’s Economy Minister Diane Dodds spoke out against the prospect of a second lockdown in the region, saying that her concerns about the impact of restrictions on business were in step with the public views of Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill.