Heavy showers possible this afternoon and tomorrow

Parts of the county will experience heavy showers this afternoon and tomorrow.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next two days.

In an update this morning, Louth Weather said: “A similar setup to yesterday with a damp start. A spell of heavier rain will lightly cross northern parts of the county mid morning. This will be followed by dry and mostly cloudy weather. During the afternoon some sunshine will break through and where this combines with local convergence of winds, then we could again see some hefty and explosive shower development. The ingredients are there (heat and humidity), so it all depends on if / where the sun breaks through. Like yesterday, there will be big local differences, with heavy rain in one area and warm sunshine only a short distance away.

“Light mostly NE winds. Not just as warm as recent days at 18°C.

“Cloudy and dry tonight. Minimum 13°C.

“THURSDAY – Similar to today, with the development of showers again dependant on whether the sun breaks through or not.”

