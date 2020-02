Help has been sought in locating a collie dog who has been missing since Saturday evening from her home in Dromiskin.

Susie, pictured above, is a member of the McNamee family and is described as a “massive loss”.

She was last seen in the Newrath area.

A reward has been offered for her safe return.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Kerrie-Ann via her Facebook page here.