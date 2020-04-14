Higgins confirmed on new Pro Licence course

Dundalk FC assistant manager Ruaidhrí Higgins is one of 20 coaches who have been accepted onto the 2020/22 UEFA Pro Licence course that will be run by the FAI.

The Derry man could be on his way out of Oriel Park however with local journalist James Rogers reporting at the weekend that Stephen Kenny had made an offer to Higgins for the pair to work together once more in the new Republic of Ireland set up.

Higgins won a league title as a player at Oriel Park in 2014 before returning to the club as opposition analyst under Kenny in 2017. He was later promoted as Vinny Perth’s assistant before the start of last season.

Perth is currently on his Pro Licence course and is expected to graduate soon.

The full list of those accepted onto the next course, which runs over an 18 month period is as follows: Tim Clancy, Dan Connor, Carlo Cudicini, Kevin Doherty, Daire Doyle, Tom Elmes, Anthony Hayes, Ruairdhi Higgins, Denis Hyland, Graham Kelly, Andy Keogh, Ian Morris, Alan Murphy, John O’Shea, Sean O’Shea, Aidan Price, Matthew Ross, John Russell, Ian Ryan, James Scott.