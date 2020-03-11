High risk of ice on untreated roads on Thursday morning with wind warning in place

There’s a high risk of ice on untreated roads on Thursday morning with temperatures set to fall tonight.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast.

Louth Weather said: “Mostly dry tonight with just the odd wintry shower. Temperatures dropping to freezing so a high risk of ice on untreated roads.

“Thursday will see a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers. An area of low pressure will push in towards Scotland and this will result in strong winds over us, with maximum gusts of 75kph, strongest late morning / early afternoon. Feeling cold at 7°C.”

Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow wind warning from Louth and nine other counties including Meath, Dublin, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare from 4am tomorrow morning.

It will remain in place until 6pm.

Met Éireann said: “Southwest winds veering to northwest will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 80 to 110km/h.

“Due to a combination of waves, spring tides and surge, the possibility of coastal flooding is increased along western and northwestern coasts on Thursday.”

The Road Safety Authority is asking road users to drive with extra caution over the next few days.