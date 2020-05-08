HIQA confirms intention to carry out inspection of Dealgan House

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has confirmed that they will be conducting an inspection of Dealgan House Nursing Home in the near future.

The independent authority has released a statement this afternoon in the wake of the revelation in the last 24 hours that 23 residents of Dealgan House had passed away since April 1st, many due to Covid-19.

In the statement HIQA expressed condolences to the affected families and confirmed they were keeping tabs on conditions at the Toberona-based facility.

They said: “The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) would like to express its deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of the residents of Dealgan House, Louth, who have passed away in recent weeks. Many of these deaths have been linked to the Coronavirus.

“HIQA is aware of the situation in Dealgan House and since the early stages of the outbreak of COVID-19, has been actively involved in supporting the provider and staff of this nursing home to deliver safe and effective care, while continuing to maintain regulatory oversight.

“HIQA has at all times been kept informed of the extensive support provided initially by the HSE’s CHO Area 8 crisis management team, and more recently by the RCSI Hospital Group. HIQA is aware that the external support required has reduced significantly over recent days.

“HIQA will be conducting an inspection of Dealgan House under the provisions of the Health Act 2007, as amended, in the near future.”

Local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú, who raised the issue of Dealgan House in the Dáil yesterday, welcomed the decision to carry out an inspection but said he would continue to push for “a fuller, proper investigation into what has happened.”

The Sinn Féin deputy said: “This is a welcome development, and I look forward to seeing the report from the inspection that HIQA are going to carry out.

“This is a start, but, as I have said on behalf of Dealgan families before, there needs to be, at the very least, a preliminary investigation into what happened and how the situation developed in Dealgan.

“In addition, families and staff, who have been brave enough to share their grief and worries with me, need to be listened to now, and all their concerns have to be addressed immediately.

“The RCSI Hospital Group has been there since April 17, but their support is winding down. But before that is allowed to happen, everyone needs to be sure that the protocols, best practice and the very best systems are left in place at Dealgan House.

“We will be living with Covid-19 for a long time and every and all measures have to be in place at Dealgan to ensure nothing like this happens again,” he said.